Matthew Wade appeared to obstruct the field and prevent Mark Wood from taking a catch during the 1st T20I between Australia and England in Perth on Sunday, October 9. The left-hander had top-edged a ball and later, used his arm to block Mark Wood, who was running in towards him to take a catch. Wade fell in the process and England skipper Jos Buttler raised his hands toward the umpire after this.

See Video of the Incident:

The CEO of Sportsman Spirit, M Wade, stopping M Wood from catching the ball!! The OZs@azkhawaja1 pic.twitter.com/zAsJl6gpqz — WaQas Ahmad (@waqasaAhmad8) October 9, 2022

And Some Pictures:

Matthew Wade clearly obstructed Mark Wood. He may not have known where the ball was, but he definitely stuck his arm out to stop Wood #AUSvENG #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0AG8Y92yKF — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 9, 2022

Matthew Wade tried to stop Mark Wood from catching the ball. pic.twitter.com/331pV1DPsh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)