Cricket fans are well-acquainted with the fact that Rohit Sharma is one of the best players of the pull shot in modern-day cricket. And Mumbai Indians, the franchise that Rohit Sharma is captain of, shared a funny Instagram reel based on that. In the video involving him and popular social media influencer Saurabh Ghadge, Rohit was seen pulling open a door when the instruction on it read, 'Push.' Upon entering, the skipper came to face with face with Ghadge, who asked him why he pulled the gate when it read, 'push.' In response, Rohit Sharma said. "Mere se acha pull karega tu!" 'Papa, Papa!' Piyush Chawla's Son Cheers Him On From Stands During DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match, Mumbai Indians Share Aww-Dorable Video!.

Watch the Funny Instagram Reel Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

