Piyush Chawla's son Advik was in attendance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The little boy cheered 'Papa, Papa!' from the stands as his father played a stellar role in Mumbai Indians' first win of the season. The seasoned leg-spinner took three wickets while conceding just 22 runs off his four overs, helping Mumbai Indians bowl out Delhi Capitals for 172. Mumbai Indians, in response, won the match by six wickets. Mumbai Indians shared the adorable video on social media. Cute! Rohit Sharma Video Calls Wife Ritika Sajdeh After MI’s First Win in IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Piyush Chawla's Son Cheers for Him During DC vs MI Match

