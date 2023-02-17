The Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) gets underway on March 31st. The 16th season of IPL will see return of home and away format, which was shunned due to COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2023 campaign with an away matcha against RCB. Meanwhile, you can check MI IPL 2023 full schedule below. IPL 2023 Schedule: Get Indian Premier League Season Season 16 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

MI IPL 2023 Schedule

Will aamchi @mipaltan emerge victorious, in the upcoming season? Tune-in to the #TataIPLOnStar to find out, LIVE! pic.twitter.com/AEPfeiltta — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)