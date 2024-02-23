Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is on its way and for the first match defending champions Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. We have seen pretty good matches between MI-W and DC-W. They have faced each other three times, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand and have won two matches. The M. Chinnaswamy's wicket is considered good for the batters and will be interesting to see the WPL 2024 matchup between the two.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Keerthana Sathyamoorthy Balakrishnan, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

Mumbai Indians Won the Toss

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Captain @ImHarmanpreet wins the toss and @mipaltan have elected to bowl in the #TATAWPL Season 2 opener 🙌#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/S480IGIK2j— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

