Mick Jagger, the British rock band 'The Rolling Stones' lead vocalist, visited Kolkata to celebrate the festive season and the Kali Puja. The logo of Rolling Stones band is inspired from Goddess Kali and Jagger admits of a deep connection he has with India which had caused his visit. Amidst that he attends the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between South Africa and Australia at the Eden Gardens.

Mick Jagger Attends SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger at Eden Gardens for semi final tonight pic.twitter.com/5pwHvzGYA0 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 16, 2023

