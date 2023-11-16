South Africa is currently engaged in a thrilling encounter with Australia in a high-voltage semifinal at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Kolkata. They suffered an early collapse while batting first but David Miller steadied their ship scoring a century and taking them to a total of 212. South Africa scored 213 in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against Australia, which ended in a tie and Australia winning due to tournament rules. Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs, who was part of that match, reminded everyone about the score with a post on 'X', formerly twitter, saying 'You couldn’t write a better script'. David Miller Scores His First Century in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS CWC Semifinal.

Former Cricketer Herschelle Gibbs Cheekily Refers to South Africa's Score in CWC 1999 Semifinal

😂😂 213 for the Aussies to win .. shoe’s on the other foot. You couldn’t write a better script . #SAvsAUS — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 16, 2023

