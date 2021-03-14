Mohammad Azharuddin Wants Team India to Name Their Best Playing XI in 2nd T20I!!

Looking forward to India playing their best XI this evening. Expect to see @ImRo45 take his place as opener and make us all proud. Very Excited to see this cracker of a T20 match — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) March 14, 2021

