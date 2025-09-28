In a brilliant piece of fielding, speedster Jasprit Bumrah took a superb low catch on Kuldeep Yadav's delivery to dismiss left-handed batter Saim Ayub during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the 13th over. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a short delivery which spins away a bit. Ayub sliced towards the backward point region, and Bumrah took a stunning catch. Saim Ayub departed after scoring 14 runs off 11 deliveries with the help of two fours. Sahibzada Farhan Avoids Gun Celebration This Time, Simply Raises His Bat to Celebrate Fifty in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Takes a Low Catch

WICKET!! 🚨 Kuldeep Yadav to Saim Ayub – OUT! 🙌 Ayub tried his luck with a few cuts, but this time Bumrah makes no mistake 💪#INDvsPAK #asiacup2025final #IndianCricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/eOWB6ZZyIS — Asia Voice 🎤 (@Asianewss) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)