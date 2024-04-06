A bizarre incident took place during the end overs of the CSK innings against SRH in the IPL 2024 clash at Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja hit a ball straight back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and took off for a run only to realise he was going nowhere. Bhuvneshwar collected the ball cleanly and threw at the stumps when Ravindra Jadeja turned and the ball hit him in the back. Bhuvneshwar and Pat Cummins immediately appealed for an obstructing the field dismissals but Cummins withdrew the appeal citing spirit of the game. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioned his withdrawal asking whether it was 'tactical' call to make a 'struggling' Jadeja continue to bat and not make in-form MS Dhoni come out. He added that if he would do the same for a Virat Kohli if he was leading Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup? The questions reflected the thoughts of the fans and went viral in no time. Fan With Unique Poster Replicates 'Silence' Gesture of Pat Cummins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Mohammad Kaif Questions Pat Cummins On His Withdrawal of Obstructing the Field Appeal

Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20? — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2024

