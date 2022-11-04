Mohammad Nabi stepped down as Afghanistan's captain after the team finished a disappointing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, where the side did not even win a match. Afghanistan started off with a loss to England before their matches against New Zealand and Ireland were washed out without a ball being bowled. Afghanistan then suffered losses to Sri Lanka and Australia to end their campaign. In a statement he shared on social media, the all-rounder stated, "From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance."

Mohammad Nabi Steps Down as Afghanistan Captain:

