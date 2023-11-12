Mohammed Siraj suffered an injury to his throat as he dropped a catch to dismiss Max O'Dowd during the India vs Netherlands match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 12. The fast bowler missed the ball which went on to hit his throat directly before falling on the field. Siraj held his throat and threw back the ball and later, had to leave the field with medics attending to him. Fans Chant ‘Kohli Ko Bowling Do’ During IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Video Goes Viral!

Mohammed Siraj Injures His Throat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

