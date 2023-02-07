Nearly 4000 people are dead while more are injured or missing in Turkey and Syria as a deadly earthquake of magnitude 7.8 rocked the two nations overnight. Following this, Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj shared a post on Twitter offering condolences to the Turks and Syrians who suffered nature's wrath on Monday, February 06, 2023. In his message, Siraj prayed to the almighty for the safety of everyone. Sania Mirza, Indian Tennis Star, Shares Condolences As Deadly Earthquake Hits Syria and Turkey.

Mohammed Siraj Offers Condolences

💔 after seeing the pictures from Turkey and Syria. Praying for all the families. Dua hai ki sab salaamat rahein 🤲 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) February 7, 2023

