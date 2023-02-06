Turkey and Syria suffered huge losses as a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 jolted the two nations overnight. More than a thousand people have already lost their lives while countless others are injured and missing in both countries. Following this, Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza posted a message on Twitter, sharing her condolences to the Syrians and Turks. In her message, Sania asked the almighty to show mercy on these two nations. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Forward, Sends Condolences As Deadly Earthquake Jolts Syria and Turkey.

Sania Mirza Shares Condolences

Ya Allah reham 🤲 Turkey And Syria 💔 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)