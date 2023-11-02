Mohammed Siraj has shined with the ball recently when he faced Sri Lanka. His performance in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 is still a fresh memory in the minds of the fans. This time in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, he again produces a top performance as he scalps three wickets with the new ball, bamboozling Kusal Mendis for the third. After the third wicket, he celebrated by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'Siuu' celebration. Virat Kohli Dances As Crowd Sings 'My Name is Lakhan' Song During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammed Siraj Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's Famous 'Siuuu' Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

