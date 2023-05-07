Delhi Capitals registered a seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. During this game, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj was involved in a verbal altercation with DC batter Phil Salt. However, after the match, the duo settled things by hugging each other. A picture of this moment has now started to surface on the internet. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Exchanges With Phil Salt and David Warner During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Hugs Phil Salt After Verbal Altercation

Mohammad Siraj hugged Phil Salt and congratulated him on his knock. Lovely to see! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cTInT2Z928 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)