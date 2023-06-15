Puneri Bappa would lock horns with Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League Inaugural Season 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The match will be played at MCA International Stadium, Gahunje in Pune and it will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website. ‘Uno Reverse Card in Real Life!’ Ravi Ashwin Reviews A Review During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Live Streaming and Telecast

𝐈𝐭'𝐬 4𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚 𝐯𝐬 𝐊𝐨𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐮𝐫 𝐓𝐮𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬! 😍 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝒊𝒕 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬! 🤩 Venue: MCA International Stadium, Gahunje Timing: 8 pm onward FREE ENTRY Watch it Live on DD Sports Fancode: https://t.co/R7exEB9jxo pic.twitter.com/G8w0OOlIRQ — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 15, 2023

