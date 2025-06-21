Raigad Royals are locking horns with Puneri Bappa in the Qualifier 2 match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Saturday, June 21. The encounter to book a final slot in the grand finale is set to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 match is to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, just like all other matches of the competition. Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match can watch it on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options need to use the JioHotstar app and website. ‘Superb, Superb, Superb’ Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Rishabh Pant For His Magnificent Century During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)