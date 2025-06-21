A collision on the field is never a good sight, but very rarely do two batters collide. However, during Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025 Eliminator match, Vicky Ostwal showcased great determination after a mid-pitch collision with his partner to get back up and safely reach the crease as Rahul Tripathi missed a run-out chance. Ostwal called for two runs, but during the second, both batters were ball-watching and slammed into each other, with the former's helmet getting knocked over. Interestingly, the bowler missed a run out at his end, and then the fielder also missed getting the batter out on the striker's end in a comedy of errors for the fielding side. Ostwal scored a match-winning 74 off 54 for Raigad Royals, who chased down 165. MPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Eagle Nashik Titans, Puneri Bappa, Raigad Royals, Kolhapur Tuskers Qualifies for Playoff.

Vicky Ostwal Never Gave Up

