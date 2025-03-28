After executing a terrific stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the IPL 2025 opener of CSK against MI, MS Dhoni does it again during the second match against RCB where he dismissed Phil Salt through another such stumping. It was off the bowling of the same bowler Noor Ahmad. Noor floated it up towards off and Salt tried to step and hit, only the ball turned away and Salt momentarily lost balance. It was enough for Dhoni to remove the bails with his lightning fast hands and hand his team a crucial wicket. Fans loved it and made the moment viral on social media. MS Dhoni Wins ‘Shormeter Battle’ Against Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match in Chennai (See Pic).

