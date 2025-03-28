After executing a terrific stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the IPL 2025 opener of CSK against MI, MS Dhoni does it again during the second match against RCB where he dismissed Phil Salt through another such stumping. It was off the bowling of the same bowler Noor Ahmad. Noor floated it up towards off and Salt tried to step and hit, only the ball turned away and Salt momentarily lost balance. It was enough for Dhoni to remove the bails with his lightning fast hands and hand his team a crucial wicket. Fans loved it and made the moment viral on social media. MS Dhoni Wins ‘Shormeter Battle’ Against Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match in Chennai (See Pic).

World Class Stumping

What A Stumping

Dhoni Stumping

Best Indian Wicketkeeper

It took Dhoni 0.05 seconds to complete this stumping. Still the beat Indian WK by miles. pic.twitter.com/xONC4FSmFf — M (@anngrypakiistan) March 28, 2025

RCB and MI Fans

Rcb and mi fans when saw dhoni stumping 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Xi94yuBZHU pic.twitter.com/pxqntH5b9D — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) March 28, 2025

Magic

Are we going to see one magic Dhoni stumping every game? Is that his thing for this season? Jeez — Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) March 28, 2025

Absolute GOAT

Dhoni himself couldn't see his stumping he was so fast. Absolute GOAT. — 🖤 (@ameye_17) March 28, 2025

Art

Dhoni stumping is an art itself 😭 Brother does it quicker than anyone else in the history of the game. It’s fucking unbelievable. — Drunk Lad 👉🧑🏽‍🦱 (@TheVillaWayyy) March 28, 2025

Dhoni's Stumping

