Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will go up against each other for the first time in the IPL 2025. Both are among the greatest cricketers and have a huge fan following across the globe. Star Sports shared a post on their social media, where MS Dhoni won the "Shormeter Battle" against Virat Kohli. When Dhoni arrived at the stadium, the shormeter recorded 116dB, whereas when Kohli arrived, the shormeter recorded 113dB. Virat Kohli Hugs Former Cricketer Suresh Raina Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match in Chepauk (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Wins ‘Shormeter Battle’ Against Virat Kohli

THALA edges past KING in the 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚! 😁👊 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/MOqwTBm0TB#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/SVIvK6F93p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2025

