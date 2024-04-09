In the recent match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk, an amusing incident unfolded. The DJ at the stadium decided to play the song 'Bole Jo Koyal' once again, evoking memories of a viral sensation from the previous IPL season. The camera and spectators turned their attention to MS Dhoni, who had a deep connection with the song. But remaining true to his calm and composed demeanour, Dhoni was captured on camera nonchalantly ignoring the song. ‘Thala’ appeared focused on adjusting his hair and putting on his cap. CSK won the match comfortably against KKR, while Dhoni’s ‘focused’ act clearly remains one of the memories from the match. MS Dhoni Sings 'Bole jo Koyal' Song in This Latest Ad for Electric Cycle, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni’s Reactions to ‘Bole Jo Koyal’ During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024

