The Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, currently aged 43 years is showing no signs of slowing down. The great wicket-keeper was instrumental in two dismissals in a single over during the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. In the 7.1 and 7.4 over deliveries of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match, MS Dhoni at first did an electrifying stump-out, to dismiss opener and KKR great Sunil Narine. Then again, after the next two deliveries, MS Dhoni got a perfect catch in his safe hands, to make youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi walk back to the pavilion. Both deliveries were bowled by Noor Ahmad. Why Was National Anthem Played At Start of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match At Eden Gardens? Know Reason.

MS Dhoni Stumps And Catches During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match:

