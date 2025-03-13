Mumbai Indians join Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final as they defeat Gujarat Giants in the eliminator by 47 runs. This is the second time MI-W have made it to the final after winning the title in the first season. MI-W lost the toss and were put in to bat first. They had a slow start but once Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt were on the crease, they cruised to a dominant partnership. Harmanpreet Kaur came in and played a solid combo powering MI-W to a massive 213/4. Chasing it, Gujarat Giants were all over the place and despite the resistance from Phoebe Litchfield and Bharti Fulmali, it was not enough for GG-W to get over the finishing line. Bharti Fulmali Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Gujarat Giants Batter Who Scored 61 off Just 25 Balls Against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Enter Final

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 📞🤩 Mumbai Indians make it to their 2⃣nd #TATAWPL Final 👏 Will they become the first team to win TWO TITLES? 🏆🤔#MIvGG | #Eliminator | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/EmD9ojopt3 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 13, 2025

