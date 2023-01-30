Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Taking to Twitter, the former India opener shared a note where he announced his decision and thanked the BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Chemplast Sanmar for giving him the chance to play. The former IPL winner, who last represented India during the tour of Australia in 2018, also announced that he is going to explore, "new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments."

Murali Vijay's Retirement Announcement:

