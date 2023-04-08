Murugan Ashwin replaced Jos Buttler as the Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8. The England batter earlier scored a 51-ball 79 and claimed the Orange Cap. Murugan Ashwin was introduced at the end of the seventh over. What a Catch! Sanju Samson Grabs One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Murugan Ashwin Replaces Jos Buttler as RR's Impact Player

🔴OUT: Jos Buttler 🟢IN: Murugan Ashwin (now manifesting b Ashwin c Ashwin) — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023

