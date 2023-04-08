Sanju Samson grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss Prithvi Shaw during the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. The Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper dived full-length to grab the ball, which would have fallen short of the first slip after Trent Boult induced an edge of Prithvi Shaw's bat. Samson did well to hold on to the ball, giving Rajasthan Royals their first wicket of the match. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Opening Partnership, Shimron Hetmyer's Late Surge Take Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Sanju Samson Grabs One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Prithvi Shaw

How about THAT for a start! 🤯 WHAT. A. CATCH from the #RR skipper ⚡️⚡️#DC lose Impact Player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FLjLINwRJC#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/rpOzCFrWdQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023

