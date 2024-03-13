Just like his brother Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan has left a strong impact on his performance in domestic cricket. Musheer smashed a ton in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final against Vidarbha and showcased his talent with the bat to the whole world. Musheer in a chat with BCCI, revealed his batting intent and also the motivational chat he had with his brother Sarfaraz. Musheer Khan: The U19 Star Shows Up on Big Occasions for Mumbai During Ranji Trophy Knockouts

Musheer Khan Opens Up on the Secret Behind His Hundred in Ranji Trophy Final

The joy of hitting a 💯 in #RanjiTrophy #Final 😃 A motivational chat with brother Sarfaraz Khan 💬 Celebration ft. father Naushad Khan 🙌 On the mic 🎙️ with Mumbai Magician Musheer Khan - By @jigsactin@IDFCFIRSTBank | #MUMvVID | @MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/BtLWHStraC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 13, 2024

