The fans have been eagerly waiting for the inaugural Indian Premier League 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is also amongst them and has asked for help from the CSK management regarding the tickets for the match. Ashwin posted on his official 'X' handle regarding the same. 'Success is Sum Total of Those Who Teach You Right Lessons': Ashwin After TNCA Felicitation for 500 Test Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin Asks CSK for Help Regarding IPL 2024 Opener Tickets

Unreal ticket demand for the #CSKvRCB #IPL2024 opener at Chepauk. My kids want to the see opening ceremony and the game.@ChennaiIPL pls help🥳 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

