Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): Indian spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin expressed happiness at being felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Sunday for completing 500 wickets in Test cricket and thanked everyone involved at the function for making it a day he would never forget in his life.

Ashwin received Rs 1 crore from the TNCA during the felicitation event.

The spinner took to Instagram, saying that success is a sum total of people who teach one the "right lessons", the ones who teach "harsh lessons" and luck. Ashwin thanked his parents, wife, children, coaches and some cricket stars like Kris Srikkanth, Dinesh Karthik, Abhinav Mukund and Anil Kumble for helping him in his journey. He also thanked the TNCA secretary RI Palani.

"Success is the sum total of all those people who teach you the right lessons, who teach you the harsh lessons and luck. Luck plays a pivotal role in everyone's lives, but I believe we make our own luck. My vehicle to luck has been the strong pillars at home my parents( Ravichandran & Chitra ) wife @prithinarayanan kids and friends. @vickykethar, Buvanesh, Gopi @coach__sanch @srinivas._rajhamany Those pillars have ensured that luck has always touched me at the right times," said Ashwin's post.

"Special thanks to Secretary TNCA RI Palani, Mr N Srinivasan, @anil.kumble , Mr Roger Binny, @cheekaofficial , Dr. RN Baba , @dk00019 @abhinavmukund , Dr. Ashok Sigamani. Finally, I would like to thank the @tncacricket for making 16.3.2024 a day I would never forget in my life," he added.

During the ceremony, Ashwin thanked fellow cricketing stalwart and former captain MS Dhoni, stating that he was indebted to the latter for letting him bowl to explosive former West Indian opener Chris Gayle in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL final in 2011 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Dhoni surprised fans and pundits by handing the new ball to 24-year-old Ashwin to bowl against the hard-hitting Caribbean batter.

Dhoni's gamble paid off as Ashwin removed Gayle, in what ended up being the turning point in the final. CSK's triumph at Chepuak helped shape Ashwin's career and saw him ace all three formats of cricket on the international stage in the coming years.

"In 2008, I met all the greats (in the CSK dressing room), including Matthew Hayden and MS Dhoni. But I sat through (IPL) 2008. I was nobody then. I did not see myself playing in a team that had Muttiah Muralitharan back in the day," Ashwin said at the event.

"I wish to thank him (skipper Dhoni) from the bottom of my heart. I will forever be indebted to him for what he gave me. He gave me an opportunity with the new ball to go head-on with Chris Gayle and years later, Anil bhai (Anil Kumble) would be talking about that particular episode," he added.

Over the next decade, Ashwin became the second-highest Indian wicket-taker after the legendary Kumble and currently has 516 scalps to his name and has played 100 Tests. He has overall 744 international wickets across all formats and 4,200 runs including five Test centuries.

During the event, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid also expressed hope that Ashwin is "not finished" since he has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hardwork, dedication and innovation.

"That is a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners. He always has the desire to contribute to the team's success. I have really enjoyed my time with him. The good thing about him is that he challenges you, and as a coach, you want that. Looking forward to more such memories with him. He is one of a kind," said Dravid.

Former spinner Kumble, who is also the only Indian besides Ashwin part of the '500 wicket club' in Tests, said that Ashwin is one of the best to have played the game and he has had an overwhelming correlation with his and India's success. He also said that Ashwin still has international cricket and IPL left in him.

"In my book, he is one of the best to have represented the country. His numbers have been outstanding. He has an overwhelming correlation with his and India's success. He was never satisfied and wanted more. He should have played his 100th Test much earlier. He does not always get picked while India travels overseas, which perplexes me," said Kumble.

"Although he has not been the official Indian captain, he has always been a leader in the dressing room. Wonderful to see him dedicate his 500th wicket to his proud father. He still has some international and IPL cricket left in him. Looking forward to seeing him perform more," he concluded. (ANI)

