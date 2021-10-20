Namibia have won the toss and opted to bowl first in their T20 World Cup 2021 Group A clash against the Netherlands. Both teams lost their opening match and will be aiming to get to winning ways.

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards(w), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and elected to field first 🏏 #NAMvNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/C5yk74yCod — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2021

