Australia registered a nine-wicket victory against India in the 3rd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. After winning the toss, India were bowled out for 109 in the 1st Innings. In reply, Australia scored 197 and took an 88-run lead. Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant fifty and was the top scorer for the Australian team. The hosts were then bowled out for 163 in the second innings courtesy of Nathan Lyon's 8-wicket haul. Chasing a small target of 76, Australia lost only one wicket to win the match. Travis Head 49*(53) was the star for Australia on the 3rd day. The win also helps them to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship 2023. Usman Khawaja Takes a Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Australia Win By 9 Wickets

Australia chase down the target comfortably to win the third Test in Indore 🙌#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/FFaPxt9fIY pic.twitter.com/ylOX2GLLZq — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2023

