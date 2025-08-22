Nathan Sowter pulled off a stunning caught and bowled effort to dismiss Rehan Ahmed during the Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets match in The Hundred 2025 men's competition on Thursday, August 21. This happened on the 63rd ball of the first innings when Rehan Ahmed smashed the ball with a lot of power back in the direction of Nathan Sowter and he showcased pretty quick reflexes to grab the catch. The leg-spinner went to his left and caught the ball with both hands and his quick reaction time is what was pretty astonishing in this effort. Oval Invincibles eventually won the match by six wickets, chasing down a 172-run target set by Trent Rockets with 11 balls to spare. Oval Invincibles Set To Be Renamed as MI London From The Hundred 2026 Edition Onwards: Report.

Watch Nathan Sowter's Stunning Caught and Bowled Effort:

