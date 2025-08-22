The Oval Invincibles franchise is reportedly set to be renamed as MI London from the 2026 edition of The Hundred onwards. Ahead of the start of the fifth edition of The Hundred, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) had announced six ownership deals of the franchises in the popular 100-ball competition with four of them being owners of IPL franchises--the Reliance Group (Oval Invincibles), Sun TV Network Limited (Northern Superchargers), RPSG Group (Manchester Originals) and GMR Group (Southern Brave). The new investors had bought stakes in The Hundred franchises earlier this year. Kavya Maran, Sanjiv Goenka and Other New Team Owners in The Hundred 2025 Share Thoughts on Investing in the Tournament's Franchises (Watch Video).

According to a report in The Telegraph, the decision to have the Oval Invincibles rebranded as MI London is the 'first choice of their Indian owners'. For the uninitiated, Oval Invincibles is co-owned by the owners of the Mumbai Indians, the Reliance group, which holds a 49% stake in the franchise. The report further adds that Surrey was keen on having the county name included in the rebranded Oval Invincibles name, an issue that has led to the deal not being completed yet. However, it is expected to be completed before the deadline, which is October 1 and MI London is set to be the new name of the franchise for both the men's and women's teams. Should this be confirmed, The Hundred would have two teams with 'London' in their name, the other being London Spirit. The Hundred 2025: Uncapped England Pacer Sonny Baker Secures Hat-Trick Following National Side Call-Up.

The Oval Invincibles are the most successful franchise in the history of The Hundred, with both the men's and women's teams winning two titles each in the four editions of the popular 100-ball cricket tournament in England. Apart from the Mumbai Indians, the Reliance Group also owns the same team in WPL (Women's Premier League), MI Cape Town in SA20, MI Emirates in ILT20 (International League T20) and MI New York in MLC (Major League Cricket). Earlier, Manchester Originals co-owner Sanjiv Goenka had confirmed in an interview that his team would have Super Giants in their name, going forward. Sun TV Network, which owns the Northern Superchargers, might also incorporate Sunrisers in its name.

