Nepal achieved a historic moment in their cricketing history as they beat West Indies in the WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025 to register their first-ever series win over a full-member nation. The Rhinos put up a dominant performance in the WI vs NEP 2nd T20I played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 29, where they got the better of the two-time T20 world champions by 90 runs. Batting first, Nepal scored 173/6 with Aasif Sheikh hitting 68 off 47 and Sundeep Jora smashing 63 off 39. And that impressive batting effort from the Nepal National Cricket Team was complemented by the bowlers, who bundled out the West Indies National Cricket Team for just 83 runs. Mohammad Aadil Alam scalped four wickets while Kushal Bhurtel got three as Nepal now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Watch Nepal vs West Indies video highlights below. Nepal Win by 90 Runs in NEP vs WI 2nd T20I 2025; Aasif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Alam Shine As Rhinos Take Unassailable 2–0 Lead.

Watch Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 Video Highlights:

