The New Zealand women's team beat Pakistan by 71 runs to finish their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign on a high. Defending 266, the White Ferns restricted Pakistan to 194/9 in their 50 overs with Hannah Rowe taking five wickets. For Pakistan, Nida Dar scored 50 but it wasn't enough. Earlier, New Zealand opener Suzie Bates scored a hundred.

