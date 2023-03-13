New Zealand are currently playing against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test of a two-match series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Sri Lanka gave New Zealand a target of 257. Chasing this, New Zealand finished day 4 with a score of 28-1. They still need 257 runs to win this match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will need nine wickets to get the victory. Unfortunately for Indian fans, this series has no broadcasters in India. Hence the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is not getting telecasted. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on Amazon Prime app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live on Amazon Prime

Set for a thrilling finish tomorrow! Can Sri Lanka keep their #WTC23 hopes alive with a win? Or will New Zealand hold firm at Hagley Oval? Watch the #NZvSL series live with a Black Caps Pass on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v 📺 pic.twitter.com/evwIcOYlaN — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2023

