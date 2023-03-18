New Zealand are currently facing Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test of a two-match series at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Being asked to bat first, New Zealand finished day 1 with a score of 155-2. The play of day 2 will resume at 3:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, March 18. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, NZ vs SL Test series has no broadcaster here. Hence this match will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the Prime Video app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test on Prime Video

Bad light sees stumps called early on the opening day of the second #WTC23 Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Watch #NZvSL live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ij6qBR1mu3 — ICC (@ICC) March 17, 2023

