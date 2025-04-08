Nicholas Pooran has been in terrific form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been striking the ball clean and powered his team to crucial victories. Things didn't change during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens as well when Pooran smashed 36-ball 87* and powered his team to a strong total. Along the way he also completed 2000 runs in the IPL. He became the second fastest after Andre Russell to achieve the feat. Zaheer Khan Rings Iconic 'Eden Gardens Bell' to Start Proceedings in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match in Kolkata (Watch Video).

Nicholas Pooran Completes 2000 Runs in IPL

Fastest to 2000 IPL runs (by balls faced) 1120 - Andre Russell 1198 - Nicholas Pooran 1211 - Virender Sehwag 1251 - Chris Gayle 1306 - Rishabh Pant 1309 - Glenn Maxwell#KKRvLSG — Om Yadav (@OmYadav87415088) April 8, 2025

