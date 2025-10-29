It's bad news for the India national cricket team just ahead of the five-match IND vs AUS T20I series. Star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the five-match series. The news comes just ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. As officially stated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Nitish Kumar Reddy "was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide". The player has "complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility". It has also been learned that the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Reddy's progress. Rohit Sharma Becomes Number One Batter in ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, 38-Year-Old Joins Elite Indian List.

Neck Spasms Rules Out Nitish Kumar Reddy

🚨 Update Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical… pic.twitter.com/ecAt852hO6 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2025

