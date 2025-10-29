India national cricket team opener Rohit Sharma dethroned Shubman Gill to become the new number one batter in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, updated on October 29. Aged 38 years and 182 days, Sharma is also the oldest batter ever to achieve the top spot in the ICC men's ODI batting. He also became the fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill to reach the top spot in ODI batting rankings. Rohit claimed the top spot after having a brilliant outing with the bat during the recently concluded India vs Australia three-match ODI series. Sharma smashed 202 runs with an astonishing average of 101, including one century and as many fifties. Rohit Sharma's 'One Last Time' Post After Starring in IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series Triggers Retirement Talk on Social Media.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Number One Batter in ODI Rankings!

ICC ODI Rankings, welcome to Rohit Sharma 1️⃣🔝 pic.twitter.com/OSQpivSt8C — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 29, 2025

