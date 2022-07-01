Ravi Ashwin was once again left out of India's playing XI in the longest format and this time for the rescheduled 5th Test against England at Edgbaston. The spinner came into the game in great form but wasn't named in the team on the day. Fans were disappointed with this.

Surprised

I'm actually more surprised this time that Ashwin is not in the XI. Last year, you knew why he couldn't get a chance. This year, given how the pitch looks, thought he would make the XI at Edgbaston. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) July 1, 2022

Disappointed

Feel for R Ashwin.Why take him all the way if you are not going to play him in the eleven? He could have played in the TNPL,at least. Against an aggressive English batting, esp.Stokes & Bairstow, he could have been valuable. New coach. New captain. Same treatment. Sad. #Ashwin — Ashwin Murali (@ashwinmurali) July 1, 2022

Sad

Big news from Edgbaston. No Ashwin. People blamed Kohli for not playing him last year. Fact is, It’s not about the captain or the coach or their personal liking, it’s all about conditions. Feel bad for Ashwin. But it’s what it is. Horses for courses. #ENGvsIND — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) July 1, 2022

Best Spinner

I feel for R. Ashwin. World’s best spinner at the moment had to sit out for all 5 games.#INDvsENG — Keyur Chauhan (@Keyur_chauhan) July 1, 2022

Heartbreak

No Ashwin in playing XI 💔#INDvsENG — 🚩Karthik type🚩 (@Karthik27044065) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)