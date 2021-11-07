And the news from Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium is that Mohammad Nabi gets lucky with the toss and opts to bat first.

Toss update from Abu Dhabi 🪙 Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat. Who are you backing in this one?#T20WorldCup | #NZvAFG | https://t.co/oXtbojeRda pic.twitter.com/cEFSM7LhCu — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2021

Playing XI:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

