The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 was abandoned due to rain after just 13 balls of play. Visitors and rivals, the Australia national cricket team have won the first T20I of the three-match series by six wickets, and are leading the three-game Chappell–Hadlee Trophy 1-0. If the Kiwis manage to win the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, being played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, on Saturday, October 4, they can end the series levelled 1-1; otherwise, the Aussies will clinch it. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and elected to field first. Both sides have announced unchanged playing XI from last game. NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Rain After 13 Balls, Aussies Lead Three-Game Chappell–Hadlee Trophy 1-0.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Toss Update

Unchanged for Chappell-Hadlee 3. A toss win for Mitch Marsh and Australia and they'll bowl first at Beige Oval. pic.twitter.com/JjCeDGziID — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 4, 2025

