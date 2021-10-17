Hosts Oman have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood reckons the wicket will assist spinners and he back his bowlers to do well. PNG skipper Asaad Vala said he would have bowled first as well.

Papua New Guinea Playing XI: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga(w), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Naseem Khushi(w), Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Oman have won the toss and will bowl in the opening match of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 🏏 pic.twitter.com/MUZ1W8SRum — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)