The England women's cricket team had won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup on this day in 2009, beating New Zealand by six wickets at the Lords' Cricket Ground. Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for just 85 runs with fast bowler Katherine Brunt scalping three wickets for just six runs. In response, England chased down the total with 18 balls remaining.

Check England Cricket's tweet

