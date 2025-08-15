On the day of India's 74th Independence Day in 2020, the nation's most cherished cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket at 19:29 hours via an Instagram post, leaving millions of cricket fans heartbroken. Dhoni, who last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in the semi-finals, opted to silently bid international cricket adieu, which came as a shocker for the cricketing world, but looking back at the players' laurels, it seemed appropriate. Dhoni under his cap had won ICC T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy as a captain, etching his name in the annals of cricket, while being considered as a white-bal legend. Since, international retirement in on this day 2020, Dhoni has continued to play in IPL for CSK, despite having injury concerns for the past few years. 'Ghutne Mein Joh Dard Hota Hai Uska Take Care Kaun Karega', MS Dhoni Responds To Fan's Request To Play IPL 2026 In Jovial Manner During Event (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Announced International Retirement Via Video

MS Dhoni Announces his retirement through a video "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon, Pal Do Pal Meri Kahani Hai"#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/pDAFl0uBT3 — सौरभ मिश्रा (@SaurabhmishraM) August 15, 2020

