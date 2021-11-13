Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored mighty 264 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka on this day in 2014. The swashbuckling batsman became the highest individual scorer of One Day International cricket on November 13(2014) and registered the record that stands unbeatable till date. In order to celebrate the batsman and his historic knock, BCCI put out a special post for hitman and remarked about his achievement on that day.

Check Out BCCI's Post about Rohit Sharma's Historic Knock:

2⃣6⃣4⃣ Runs 1⃣7⃣3⃣ Balls 3⃣3⃣ Fours 9⃣ Sixes#OnThisDay in 2014, @ImRo45 set the stage on fire 🔥 🔥 & registered the highest individual score in the ODIs. 🔝 👏 #TeamIndia Let's revisit that sensational knock 🎥 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2021

