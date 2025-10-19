Rohit Sharma memes went viral on social media after the star India opener was dismissed for a low score in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. There was a lot of talk of Rohit Sharma making his return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after he retired from Test cricket and many would have expected him to make an impact, in what was also his 500th international match. Rohit Sharma poked at a delivery from Josh Hazlewood and Matthew Renshaw took the catch in the slip cordon to cut short his return to international cricket. Fans reacted to Rohit Sharma's dismissal with some funny memes. 'Disappointed' Fans React After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Get Dismissed Cheaply on Their Return to International Cricket in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma's Wicket Video:

Fans Who Waited for Rohit Sharma's Century

Those who were waiting for Rohit Sharma's century #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1rBve0jt7P — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) October 19, 2025

Apt!

Subah Rohit Sharma ki batting dekhne ke liye alarm lagaya tha, jab tak utha woh out ho chuka tha pic.twitter.com/nxvSxOqJo2 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 19, 2025

'Rohit Sharma Today'

'Gautam Gambhir to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma'

Gautam Gambhir To Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma 😭#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/W6pjbJI2DK — Pankaj Yadav (@y48169799) October 19, 2025

Every Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Fan Right Now

Indians watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli getting out very cheaply INDvsAUS Viratkohli Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/Gy5kMHur0M — 👑Che-Krishna🇮🇳💛❤️ Commentary (@chekrishna_ck) October 19, 2025

Haha

Socha Tha Khana Khaate Khaate Rohit Sharma ki Inning Enjoy krunga 💔🤕#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/a0INpIbxeg — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) October 19, 2025

