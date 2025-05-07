Sachin Tendulkar shared his thoughts and hailed the Indian Armed Forces after they carried out 'Operation Sindoor'. The Indian Armed Forces took down terror bases in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, where terrorists gunned down 26 tourists, an attack that rocked the whole of India. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster shared a message for fans in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor'. "Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM! Jai Hind. #OperationSindoor," he wrote on X. Several members of the sports fraternity also hailed the Indian Armed Forces for executing 'Operation Sindoor'. Operation Sindoor Launched Against Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan: Indian Armed Forces Hit Terrorist Infrastructure.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Indian Armed Forces Launch 'Operation Sindoor'

Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM! Jai Hind 🇮🇳#OperationSindoor — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 7, 2025

